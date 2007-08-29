Another day, another helmet. But this one is awesome. It wasn't stolen from a Giant Panda, neither would it look better on your butt. No, this is a bike lid that looks like our favorite robot. Available in Japan, there's a price on Gundam's head and another image after the jump.The MS-06S Zaku costs 23,800Â¥ ($205) and it's on sale now. [LaLaBitMarket via ToysRevil'sILikeToys]
Gundam Helmet is not for Keeping your Golf Clubs in
