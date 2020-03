This Gibson Explorer-modeled, fully functional LEGO Guitar Hero controller is definitely one of the better DIY video game peripherals we've seen—it's exponentially more attractive than the last homemade GH controller we saw, anyway. How does it work?

The maker loses a bit of DIY cred by dumping the guts from a real GH controller into the LEGO case, but we'll let it slide because it looks damn good. The beefier case should be a boon for axe-wielders with gorilla mitts, to boot. [TechEBlog]