Grundig's MPixx Fine Arts PMPs Look Cool, Out in October

Grundig has got three new PMPs coming out next month—two from the MPixx 7000 Fine Arts series, and one from the 4000. Both the 7200 and the 7400 (above) boast a 2.4-inch screen and can record radio to MP3 format, while the 4100 boasts a 3.5-inch screen. Full stats and a pic of the 4100 after the jump.MPixx 7000 Fine Arts Series

Digital movie & music player for MP3, MPEG4 WMA, WAV, OGG High-quality stereo FM radio with RDS and direct recording function (MP3) and 25 presets Extremely sharp 2.4" TFT display (QVGA) with 262,000 colours Lithium polymer battery / maximum operating time approx. 20 hours Music library (track, artist, genre) / folder navigation Slide show for pictures in JPEG / BMP format2 or 4 GB for approx. 40 or 80 albums WMA-DRM9/10 compatibleID3 tag information for displaying tracks and artists USB 2.0 high speed connection for fast, safe data transfers Dictation function (MP3) Lyric function Firmware update possible 9 European languages in the user menu

With an internal memory of 2GB, the 7200 will cost $200, while the 4MB 7400 will be $240.

MPixx 4100

Digital movie & music player for MP3, MPEG4 WMA, WAV High-quality stereo FM radio with direct recording function (WAV) and 30 presets Extremely sharp 3.5" TFT display (QVGA) with 262,000 colours Lithium polymer battery, maximum operating time approx. 20 hours Music library / folder navigation 4 GB memory via SD card, 1 GB internal flash memory WMA-DRM9 compatible ID3 tag information for displaying tracks and artists USB 2.0 high speed connection for fast, safe data transfers Dictation function (WAV) Sleep timer, stopwatch, firmware update possible 9 European languages in the user menu

The 4100, pretty much identical to its 7000 Series sisters, only has 1GB memory, but you can boost its memory up to 5GB via its SD slot. Expect to pay $200 for the privilege. [Grundig via Audio Junkies]