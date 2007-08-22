Grow Plants with the USB-Powered Mini-Greenhouse

We've all dreamed of having a mini-greenhouse that we could plug into our computer, but until today it was just that — dreams. But dream no longer. Geeks.com is selling a USB-powered Mini Greenhouse that includes a computer interface which helps you monitor growth rate and that includes a calendar, wallpaper and bookmark settings to aid you in monitoring the growth of your greenhouse.

The techno-garden includes Marigold seeds, artificial soil, an adjustable growth light and of course, a 4-foot USB cable, like nature intended. Available now for a mere $19.99, the best thing about the miniature greenhouse is that no one will ever use it to grow obscene amounts of marijuana. [Technabob via Gadgetastic]