If you hadn't seen that guy standing in front of it, you'd have thought this was a full-sized jet taking off. Here's a montage shot this summer of some of the most state-of-the-art radio-controlled aircraft ever, including realistic-looking jets, the Concorde, helicopters and aerobatics where some of the planes even release smoke just like the real thing. Amazing. [YouTube]
Greatest R/C Aircraft Ever
