Aussie design collective 'People Like Us' has got a slick range of graphic designer stick-on covers for your iPods available now. Probably best known (in my head, anyway) for their awesome burning paper aeroplane T-shirt, this range of iPod covers offers a good way of saying "I'm not here to flaunt my iPod, I'm here for the clambake." Or maybe something else, I'm not sure. But they definitely look shit hot, and that's the point I'm trying to make. Go have a look, and support some local graphic artists in their quest for iPod accessory supremacy. [People Like Us]
Graphic art for your iPod from People Like Us
