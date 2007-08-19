Graffonic Lets You Graffiti Without Being Arrested

Vandals beware your profession is in danger of becoming obsolete. The Graffonic art system utilises a surface that detects the path of lasers that are shone upon it. Once a laser is detected by the system a trace is made upon the corresponding area. This results in a cool interactive, electronic, spray paint display. Hit the jump to see a video of a Banksy disciple going law-abiding graffiti crazy. The possibilities are promising for such technology, but the end result will be yet more advertisements that are to eat into our busy lives. Alright, so we are doing nothing better and probably would like to see this used in advertising for our new kicks, but it may also be harmful. For example, if this had been around in the 90's, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would not have been arrested for defacing the local basketball court, in turn, he would not have been sent to Bel-Air where he bestowed upon himself the aforementioned title. The outcome? We would have lost a show that defined our comedic childhoods; the prospect alone makes us sweat with anxiety. Who knows what this may prevent in the future? Be scared readers, be very scared. [Product Page via Geeknuz] .