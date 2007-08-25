The GP2X emulator-friendly handheld game unit is about to get an upgrade. THE GP2X F-200 game system comes in white, but has "Dual CPU Cores," 64MB flash ram, USB 2.0, runs Linux, plays back DivX, XviD, MPEG4, MP3, OGG, supports video encoded at 720x480 resolution video at 30fps, SMI subtitles, TV-Out, E-Book viewer (txt files only), photo viewer and has a screen of 320x240 QVGA resolution. No price yet, but it's available in October. [Play Asia - Thanks Christian!]
GP2X F-200 Portable Game System has DivX, XviD, and Emulator Support
