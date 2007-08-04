As promised, here's our second gallery of Google Streetview camera car sightings from across the United States. The fleet of Chevy Cobalts (and others) is invading the U.S., fanning out across the country while they take their 360Â° pictures that will end up in Google's vast photo database of every highway and byway. Check out the gallery of cars below, where each is labeled with its location, and then take the jump after the gallery and see a US map with pushpins inserted, showing you where each of the Google Streetview camera cars has been spotted thus far. Thanks, everybody, for sending in your excellent photos. You're invited to keep sending more as you spot the cars, and if there are enough, we'll continue building our galleries.
Google Streetview Camera Cars Continue Their US Invasion
