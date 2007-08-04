Google Streetview Camera Cars Continue Their US Invasion

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

googlecar_map_big.jpgAs promised, here's our second gallery of Google Streetview camera car sightings from across the United States. The fleet of Chevy Cobalts (and others) is invading the U.S., fanning out across the country while they take their 360Â° pictures that will end up in Google's vast photo database of every highway and byway. Check out the gallery of cars below, where each is labeled with its location, and then take the jump after the gallery and see a US map with pushpins inserted, showing you where each of the Google Streetview camera cars has been spotted thus far. googlecar_map_big.jpg Thanks, everybody, for sending in your excellent photos. You're invited to keep sending more as you spot the cars, and if there are enough, we'll continue building our galleries.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

