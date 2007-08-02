Google Streetview Camera Car Invasion, a Call for More Photos

Send in your photos of Google Streetview camera cars to [email protected], and this Friday we'll have another gallery of your sightings across the USA. This time, in addition to the gallery, we'll place a marker on a United States map for each sighting, tracking the Google camera car invasion from coast to coast. Be sure to note the location where your pictures were taken, reduce their size to 800 pixels on any side, and please limit your submissions to three shots. [Last Week's Gallery]