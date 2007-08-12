Google Says, "Goodbye Purchased Google Videos"

Word on the Web is Google are shutting down their—not so hot—premium service branch of Google Video. This would not be a big deal if upon closing any content that was purchased still remained playable—but this is a big deal because any purchased content will be rendered useless when Goggle sticks the knife in on August 15, 2007.

You may be thinking that no one actually purchased from Google Video, but contrary to popular belief that is not true. At least one person did, (Tom over at CNET) and we suspect there will be a few more disgruntled customers, too. Tom at CNET received an email yesterday detailing Google's big plan:

Hello, As a valued Google user, we're contacting you with some important information about the videos you've purchased or rented from Google Video. In an effort to improve all Google services, we will no longer offer the ability to buy or rent videos for download from Google Video, ending the DTO/DTR (download-to-own/rent) program. This change will be effective August 15, 2007. To fully account for the video purchases you made before July 18, 2007, we are providing you with a Google Checkout bonus for $2.00. Your bonus expires in 60 days, and you can use it at the stores listed here: http://www.google.com/checkout/signupwelcome.html. The minimum purchase amount must be equal to or greater than your bonus amount, before shipping and tax. After August 15, 2007, you will no longer be able to view your purchased or rented videos.

If you have further questions or requests, please do not hesitate to contact us. Thank you for your continued support. Sincerely, The Google Video Team

This would not suck so much if Google had just put their hands in the air and coughed up the cold hard cash. We are not too sure if larger amounts that are owed will also be given as an, oh so generous, "Google Checkout bonus," but we would be interested to find out. If any of you guys'n'gals have had a similar experience, drop us a line and let us know how you got on. For the cheeky line, "Your bonus expires in 60 days," Google earns itself Gizmodo's Audacity Award. (It's new, but they deserved it). [CNET]