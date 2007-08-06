Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Google Couture

Post4-5%20GoogleShpa.jpgIf you live in Turkey not only do you have the best kebabs in the World, but you also have the finest geek boutique to have graced our watery planet. Even though the owner of the store has the intricate Google logo down to the correct spelling and colour, we are still confident in calling this a hoax. Please do not ask us to justify ourselves, on this one trust us - we have a strange feeling in our tummies.Post4%3A5%20GoogleShp.jpgThe picture was taken by Neil at iGadget Life, we want it back while he was holidaying it up in Turkey, Marmaris. Doing what any of us would have done, he took hundreds of shots of the retail establishment and bought both, his new summer and winter wardrobe collections from there, spending far too much money in the process. So, we made the last bit up, but it is an educated guess no less.

The Google style house moves a long way from our past encounters of Google in the fashion world, namely the similarly unofficial Goggle cologne, which could have got you women if you were able to find any. Well guess what? If the Google store in Turkey does not have any you can slap us sideways, laugh at our hair and call us every Tuesday to say, "The Google store does not stock Google cologne." Jokes aside, we echo Neil's sentiments; it is unlikely the big G's legal team will have much of a laugh with this one. [iGadget Life via The Raw Feed]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles