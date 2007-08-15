Google and Apple Both Failing to Satisfy

The American Customer Satisfaction Index has just released its second quarter update, and things aren't looking so good for high performers like Google and Apple. In the Web Portal category Google has slipped three points from last year, while Yahoo has gained three points. The result: Yahoo has overtaken Google in the top spot, with scores of 79 and 78, respectively. Meanwhile, Apple is having trouble of its own. While still perched above other PC manufacturers, Apple has slipped four points this year, dropping from 83 to 79. Between Apple and current contender HP there is only a three-point difference.

So what are Apple and Google doing wrong? Or are our expectations for higher performing companies the only thing that's changed? [results via zdnet]