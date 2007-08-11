Gizmondo's Elusive 'Dietrich' In Police Custody?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

gizmondocomicart.jpgRemember when Gizmondo's CEO Stefan Eriksson completely obliterated his Ferrari Enzo on the PCH and blamed his make-believe German buddy "Dietrich" for the whole thing? It appears that even the friends of rich-and-infamous failed entrepreneurs can't outrun the law forever. After spending over a year on the lam, a man Los Angeles police are calling the Dietrich is sitting in a cell on $60,000 bail.

enzocrash.jpgThe authorities believe Trevor Michael Karney, the true identity of the fictitious Dietrich, hid in Ireland for a time after the famous crash, then snuck back into the United States via Mexico. He was arrested today and charged with drunk driving, resisting arrest, lying to a police officer (about his involvement in the ordeal) and, potentially, violating federal immigration code. Some people never learn. [LA Times]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

