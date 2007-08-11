Gizmondo's Elusive 'Dietrich' In Police Custody?

Remember when Gizmondo's CEO Stefan Eriksson completely obliterated his Ferrari Enzo on the PCH and blamed his make-believe German buddy "Dietrich" for the whole thing? It appears that even the friends of rich-and-infamous failed entrepreneurs can't outrun the law forever. After spending over a year on the lam, a man Los Angeles police are calling the Dietrich is sitting in a cell on $60,000 bail.

The authorities believe Trevor Michael Karney, the true identity of the fictitious Dietrich, hid in Ireland for a time after the famous crash, then snuck back into the United States via Mexico. He was arrested today and charged with drunk driving, resisting arrest, lying to a police officer (about his involvement in the ordeal) and, potentially, violating federal immigration code. Some people never learn. [LA Times]