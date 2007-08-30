Mark Wilson is now chilling in a Sony press event at IFA 2007, the european Ã¼berfair for home entertainment, digital audio, multimedia, all things wireless and cells, and technology at large. It officially starts tomorrow Berlin, but he's already scouting the premises and attending events. Addy and myself will fly early tomorrow —european time, so late night in the US— to join him for a five day intensive coverage, so keep your eyes peeled and the frankfurters, beer and sauerkraut ready.
Gizmodo at IFA 2007 in Berlin
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.