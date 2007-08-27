Gizmo: For Dads who need professional help

Here's a gift idea to break the monotony of socks, ties, and hankies this Fathers' Day, and it might give a hint to your family that there are professionals now available to do all that shitty family tech support you/we/all geeks are tired of having to do.

If you haven't heard of Gizmo, it's like the Geek Squad thing in America. Like tradies for your home computers and gadgetry - but unlike a tradesman they'll come exactly when you book them to come. They sent us word on some ideas for what they could do for your Dad this Fathers' Day. They're getting creative with how you can use their services, so we thought we'd share:

Shop with me!

A Gizmotech will come shopping with you and help you with your home technology purchases, ensuring that you purchase the best products to meet your needs and budget. Show Me!

What canâ€™t you do? Tell Gizmo and tech will come to your place and show you how to do it. (eg. teach you how to set up email, web cam, organise your files). Network Me!

Install the wireless gear you need (like a router and network card) and connect your computer to another computer or gaming console, ensure your wireless network is set up securely to deter hackers and prevent your neighbours from â€˜borrowingâ€™ your internet connection, and show you how to get the most out of your networking.

I like introducing my family to sexy new tech stuff, but I HATE the process of trying to show them how to use it. Funny how I can have patience when explaining stuff to people I don't know, but as soon as it is family my frustration factor flies through the roof. A Gizmo tech could save everyone's sanity in my house... how about yours? Anyone got any good stories to share on teaching the parentals / grandparentals to use tech? [Gizmo]