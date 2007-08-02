Morgan Valentine, better known as best wife ever, ordered a custom-made Optimus Prime cake for her husband's 30th birthday. The cake was made by Nashville's The French Connection, and has dirt, rocks, grass, plants and an Optimus Prime the size of a toddler. I bet the guy even got sex afterwards. [Flickr via Boing Boing]
Gigantic Optimus Prime Birthday Cake Forcefully Removes Socks From Feet
