This gigantastic glowing Gundam mech may not be as massive as the full-scale 59-feet solid Gundam, but it's as tall as a house and is made of several AT&T 300-page bills. OK, it's not, but at least that way those bills would make some sense. [Gizmodo Japan]
Gigantic House-Tall Glowing Gundam Made of Paper
