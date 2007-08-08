Attention guitar players: Gibson just turned the guitar world upside down with its Reverse Flying V electric guitar, installment number 29 in the company's Guitar of the Week series. It'll be built in a limited edition of just 400 instruments. Even though purists who still worship the classic 1958 design might be soon calling this the Perverse Flying V, we kind of like the way the thing has been flipped around in a way that makes it look like a cursor on a computer screen. Besides that one key fact of its body being flipped 180 degrees, the rest of this ax is faithful to Gibson's original 1958 design, complete with 1957-style humbucker pickups, that strings-through-the-body tailpiece (going the opposite way, of course), and a sweet-looking Trans Amber finish. No word on pricing or availability just yet. [Electric Guitar Review]
Gibson Pops a 180 with Awesome Reverse Flying V Limited Edition Guitar
