Holidaymakers in the Dutch resort of Zandvoort were joined yesterday by an enormous Lego man. The eight-foot-tall yellow figure was spotted bobbing around in the sea just off the beach and subsequently rescued. Although he would not give his name, the man, who is thought to be British, has been made to feel at home. He's been left in front of the drinks stand. [NEWS.com.au]
Giant Lego Man Bobs up on the Coast of the Netherlands
