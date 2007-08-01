Giant Golf-Labyrinth Game For Sale

Do you like golf? Do you like Labyrinth games? Do you have a HUGE house? If you answered yes to those three questions then you might just be in the market for one of these. Its a scaled up version of a Labyrinth game, and was created as a mini-golf hole that used golf balls rather than ball bearings - If you managed to complete the game in one go you got a hole-in-one.

