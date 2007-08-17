Toshiba's Gigabeat U-Series player is tiny—tinier than a Meizu, which is already pretty tiny. It holds 2-gigabytes of songs, has an FM Radio, comes with 30 days of free Yahoo Music, and costs only $100. Not too shabby, eh? Check our gallery to see some close up shots and how it stacks up with the competition. [Toshiba]
Gettin' the Beat Off With the Toshiba Gigabeat U-Series
