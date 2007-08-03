Getec V100 Tablet PC Laughs in the Face of Danger

Getec's V100 is a tough laptop, a really tough laptop. You won't have to rely on some pathetic drop-sensor to protect this machine. In fact, you probably have to throw it down the stairs just to boot it up. It's built as a military machine, but we lucky civilians can get now one, too. The case is magnesium alloy, and it's built so that dust, sand, rain and sub-zero temperatures won't affect it at all. It's quite well featured too, with Intel Core 2 Duo, 3G, Bluetooth and GPRS as well as a claimed six-hour battery life. The price hasn't been released, but is guaranteed to be big. [T3]