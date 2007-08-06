Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Help Google Deliver Email In a Gmail Video

When you send an email through Gmail, hundreds of Google engineers leap from their chairs to help deliver the message. It's like P2P, but with bikes. They are doing a video all about it, and you can contribute to it if you hurry:

Google is asking you to add to their video, where people take a Gmail logo from left of screen, do something with it and pass it on to the right.

The deadline is the 13th of August. and you can see the segment which will start the video above. Of course, some people might claim that Google should be making better use of their time, but those people have no sense of fun. [Google]

