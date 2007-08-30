Get Drunk Mozart-Style with the Riedel Amadeo Lyra Decanter

Many of our oenophile readers will dig this Riedel Amadeo Lyra Decanter, a gorgeous crystal vessel that will embrace your prized vintages in complete elegance. Now we can stop drinking that rotgut straight from the bottle, and maybe pour it into a glass or two. Or we could still quaff it straight from this curvaceous container, which resembles a Spanish porrÃ³n, spilling out a thin jet of wine for oodles of hands-free, group-drinking fun. But this carafe is much too swank for such vulgar activities.

This blown glass crystal decanter is made by skilled Austrian artisans, and it's so substantial, the sucker weighs 3.4 pounds. Sized just right for a standard bottle of your favorite Cabernet Sauvignon, it decants 59 ounces, which would be enough swill to last your besotted Gizmodo editors about five minutes. Sure as hell beats those beer bongs we've been sucking on all these years.

We especially like that this Amadeo Lyra Decanter shares our hero Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's middle name—this limited-edition glasswork was created in celebration of Wolfie's 250th birthday last year. All that elegance commands a dear price, but hey, it's on sale for $287. [Table and Home]