The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is dedicated to global health issues among other philanthropic causes, revealed yesterday that it just so happens to hold 740,000 shares of McDonald's stock. Wait, the same McDonald's that contributes to the obesity epidemic in our country? Doesn't that seem, I don't know, counterintuitive? You're paying for both the problem and the solution. That's just poor business sense, Bill. [Reuters via The Raw Feed]
Gates Foundation Announces Investments in McDonald's, Confusingly
