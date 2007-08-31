Garmin made a press announcement confirming its Nuvi 700 for the European market, while quietly posting pages about the Nuvi 750, 760 and 770 to its US site with pricing. The premium devices feature 4.3" widescreen displays and will range from $642 to $1071, with FM transmitters and Nuvi travel kits. The gunmetal gray 760 and 770 add Bluetooth and traffic alerts to the equation. The 770's coup de grace is a transatlantic map set, for major roaming.
Garmin Rolls Out Nuvi 700 Series Including Nuvi 750, 760 and 770 in US
