Sony Sends SIXAXIS Prototype to Developers, Doesn't Have Rumble

Sony's been passing out a slightly tweaked SIXAXIS controller to developers to work into their upcoming games. The good news is these SIXAXIS+ controllers have better motion sensing. The bad news is they don't have rumble. Sony says this is just the natural evolution of controller development. Everyone else says give them their goddamn rumble back. [Gamepro via Kotaku]
