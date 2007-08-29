GameTech's Nintendo DS USB Rom Adapter Lets You Share Game Saves

We like devices such as the M3 Perfect for loading DS Roms and homebrew projects, but you can't really save data from actual DS games you might own. GameTech's upcoming USB dongle lets you upload game save files to your computer and use them as your please. Insert your DS cart into the dongle, the dongle into a USB port, and you can transfer away. Seems good if your cart has a faulty EEPROM or you want to share your game save with someone else. No word on pricing, but its coming out August 31 and something tells me its exclusive to Japan. [GameBrink]