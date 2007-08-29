Gadgets are to blame for the fact that children don't get enough sleep, according to the Sleep Council. They say that children who stay up late playing computer games, watching TV or surfing the web are at risk of obesity because of disturbed sleep and eating habits.Apparently one third of 12 to 16-year-olds only get four to seven hours a night, rather than the eight that doctors recommend. [CNet][image source]
Gadgets Making Kids Tired, Fat
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.