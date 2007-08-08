Fujitsu 231-inch TV Sports About 10 Pixels Per Square Inch, Not Quite HD

On first glance, Fujitsu's Super Frontech Vision LCD is pretty awesome. It's a 231-inch TV, after all, and as we all know, the bigger the TV, the less empty you'll feel inside. The problem is, the thing has a resolution of 512x288. Yeah, that's not a typo, 512x288. That means you'd probably have to stand 30 feet back for it to look anything other than a big blurry piece of garbage. And they have the audacity to charge about $500,000 for this thing! Hey Fujitsu, I know where you can stick your 231-inch TV, and you aren't going to like it. [Akihabara News]