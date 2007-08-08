Fujitsu 231-inch TV Sports About 10 Pixels Per Square Inch, Not Quite HD

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Super_Frontech_LCD_Fujitsu-231-inch-screen.jpgOn first glance, Fujitsu's Super Frontech Vision LCD is pretty awesome. It's a 231-inch TV, after all, and as we all know, the bigger the TV, the less empty you'll feel inside. The problem is, the thing has a resolution of 512x288. Yeah, that's not a typo, 512x288. That means you'd probably have to stand 30 feet back for it to look anything other than a big blurry piece of garbage. And they have the audacity to charge about $500,000 for this thing! Hey Fujitsu, I know where you can stick your 231-inch TV, and you aren't going to like it. [Akihabara News]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

