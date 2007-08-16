Instead of making a chicken dance around by typing in commands, this Frank's Cubicle website has you making Frank play with all his USB gear by clicking on links. It's interesting for a few minutes, especially when you see what he's been looking at with his Spyplane. Makes us wish we had a bunch of USB gadgets to play with ourselves. Oh wait, we do. [Franks Cubicle]
Frank Goes Subservient Chicken and Plays With USB Gadgets
