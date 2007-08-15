Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Four of the Five RAZR2s Reviewed (Verdict: What a Difference a Carrier Makes)

Moto_lady.JPGSascha Segan at PC Mag just worked his way through testing the AT&T, Sprint, Verizon Wireless and Alltel RAZR2 models. Though all RAZR2s have similar specs—"luxurious metal-and-glass design," 240-MHz processor, roughly 100 MB of memory, a 2-megapixel camera and "the biggest, most beautiful external screen you've ever seen on a flip phone"—each carrier treated this differently. We gave you a nice run-down of feature differences, but here's how the actual user experience differs from carrier to carrier: AT&T V9 • Best call quality thanks to CrystalTalk active sound-quality management during calls • Best web experience because of Opera browser • Free built-in e-mail • Worst battery life • No video sharing • No Napster/Yahoo! DRM music • A dedicated button for Cellular Video, a VOD service that "absolutely no one uses"

Sprint V9m • Obigo HTML web browser works well • Can view video on external screen • Start camera from external screen • No e-mail option

Verizon V9m • Start camera from external screen • Very good sound • Best for basic Windows Media users • WAP browsing (which sucks) • E-mail for extra pay

Alltel V9m • View text messages on external screen • Best for experts and iTunes lovers • WAP browsing (which sucks) • No e-mail option

T-Mobile V8 (which Segan did not review) • Linux-based OS • CrystalTalk active sound-quality management during calls

Bottom line: All this variation represents carrier control, not freedom of choice. Says Segan: "We're stuck with the mediocre choices picked by our carrier overlords for us—and if you want something different, no soup for you!" I hate to say I told you so, but I freakin' told you so. [PC Mag summary and individual reviews of each carrier's RAZR2]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles