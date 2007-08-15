Forthcoming Sony Alpha DSLRs Spec Lists Rumored

Since we first saw the "advanced amateur" Sony Alpha DSLR earlier this year, it's been shrouded in mystery and its spec list has been rife with guesswork and conjecture. Now we're seeing the next round of soothsaying by a flimsy Franco-rumor site, telling us that the higher-end amateur model will have a 14.4-megapixel sensor, a 2.5-inch LCD viewscreen (no word about whether it will have live view or not), CompactFlash card support and wireless flash from the camera. There were even more rumors flying around, too. Sony told us at PMA in March (that's when we took the pictures you see above) there would be an even higher-end pro model forthcoming, too, but would tell us nothing else. Now rumor has it that one of the models will be called the Sony A300, with the flagship called the A500 (pictured above), and that one's packing a 20-megapixel sensor. [Digital Camera Information]