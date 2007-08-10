The Microsoft/Ford partnership in-car audio system, officially dubbed Sync, was priced today as a $395 option on this fall's Ford Focus, Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles. Sync integrates your digital audio player and/or cellphone with your car's stereo system, allowing you to control your listening experience via voice commands or the on-wheel buttons. Worried about that looming texting while driving ban? Sync will read your text messages aloud so you can keep your eyes on the road. Ford plans to integrate Sync into nine additional 2008 models this year. [PhysOrg]
Ford Sync In-Car Audio System Coming This Fall for $395
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.