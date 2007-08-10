Ford Sync In-Car Audio System Coming This Fall for $395

The Microsoft/Ford partnership in-car audio system, officially dubbed Sync, was priced today as a $395 option on this fall's Ford Focus, Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles. Sync integrates your digital audio player and/or cellphone with your car's stereo system, allowing you to control your listening experience via voice commands or the on-wheel buttons. Worried about that looming texting while driving ban? Sync will read your text messages aloud so you can keep your eyes on the road. Ford plans to integrate Sync into nine additional 2008 models this year. [PhysOrg]