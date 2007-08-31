Ford Sync Audio System is... Pretty Damn Cool

OK, Ford, to me and many of you, is not the future. But Jalopnik got a tour of the voice command system's final release and it's pretty damn cool. Apparently, It can play MP3s off a thumbdrive, and search for artists by voice command. Nuts! And you can receive and send preset text messages by voice over bluetooth to your cellphone. Wow, Microsoft and Ford, making decent systems together. Those Apple/VW rumours have a lot to live up to. [Jalopnik]