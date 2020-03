Flyswatters have a simple function, to kill flies. But what if you are crazy have an inherent respect for all living things? That's when you need designer Erik Bagger's flyswatter. Comprised of 50 polyester fibers, it's meant to stun both flies and neighbors alike, both confused by why you are battling insect infestations with kinky sex toys, again.

The Flyswatter is a bit expensive at $65, but if it saves the life of one fly... [product via bltd]