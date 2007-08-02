Nothing to do with Ikea, this boombox iPod dock is made out of paper and comes in a flatpack. Once assembled, its speakers pump out, with the aid of two AA batteries, all the Kurtis Blow and Sugarhill Gang' you ever wanted to hear.Compatible with all MP3 players, the cardboard mini boombox is out in September, but no details on price, as yet. Think of the fun you could have customizing it. [Suck UK via 7Gadgets]
Flatpack Boombox MP3 Dock - Hand Not Included
