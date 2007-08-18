Flash Padlock: For the Paranoid Delusional On the Go

The Flash Padlock, available in 1 or 2gb models, is made for people who think that their data is far too important to be kept on any ol' unsecured thumb drive. When you remove your thumb drive from the USB port it automatically goes into lock-down mode. However all you have to do is enter in your handy dandy PIN number and poof you've unrestricted access to all of your files. Now just don't go and do something stupid like make the PIN your birthday or 1-2-3-4, OK? [Product Page via Shiny Shiny]