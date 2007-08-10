This 5' tall animated Frankenstein's monster will move its arms, twist its hips and play spooky noises through its integrated speakers whenever it detects someone walking past. Adults will get a kick out of it, and children will never sleep properly again. The monster is accurate all the way down to the neck bolts and sutured scars, and runs on AC power.At $199.95 it's a bargain, and you could even use it for Christmas too - just throw a Santa suit on him. Dry ice not included. [Hammacher]
Five Feet of Green Frankenstein Fun
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.