Five Feet of Green Frankenstein Fun

This 5' tall animated Frankenstein's monster will move its arms, twist its hips and play spooky noises through its integrated speakers whenever it detects someone walking past. Adults will get a kick out of it, and children will never sleep properly again. The monster is accurate all the way down to the neck bolts and sutured scars, and runs on AC power. At $199.95 it's a bargain, and you could even use it for Christmas too - just throw a Santa suit on him. Dry ice not included. [Hammacher]