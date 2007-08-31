Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

First Zune 2 and Zune Flash Shots

Firstzune2shots.jpgHere are the first shots of the Zune 2 and Zune Flash. The images reveal an 80GB version and a 4 and 8GB flash model.

Not sure what's going on with that interesting controller, but it looks like a real button, but is just wide enough that it may have touch-sensitive properties. These photos came from a source who cites marketing materials, likely from the retail channel, but were confirmed by a second source as well. Does that mean they're final? I don't know. If I were Microsoft, I might seed the internet with mockups as to confuse. Oh how I love counterintelligence measures. So take them with a grain of salt, confirmed as something, but still unofficial.

So...what do you guys and gals think?[Thanks Tipsters]

