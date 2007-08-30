Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

First Sub-$200 HD DVD Player Announced: Venturer SHD7000

SHD7000.JPGIs this it? The HD DVD stake into Blu-ray's heart that will signal a start to the resolution of these next-gen DVD format wars? We tracked down a price on the upcoming Venturer HD DVD player and discovered it to be $199, the magical price that everyone's been waiting for.

AU: No doubt that would end up converting to something around $299-$399 out here. Would a player hitting a certain price point tip you over the edge on buying an HD format, regardless of which format it was? Or would you still 'wait and see'? OR are you already committed one way or the other, even if you haven't already purchased? -SB

The SHD7000 will play back HD DVDs at 1080i, support Dolby TrueHD have HDMI output. It's fairly similar in functionality to Toshiba's low-end DVD player, but since it's from China, Venturer's able to cut the price down to the sub-$200 point. It doesn't qualify for the 5 free HD DVD movies like Toshiba players do, however, so that one still may come out ahead while the deal is still going on (or 8 movies, if you got in the Amazon deal). Calculating $20 per disc, the Toshiba player would actually be only $78 if you factor in the savings on those movies.

If Wal-Mart gets ahold of this by the 2007 holidays, well, it's going to be hard for Blu-ray to recover. [Venturer]

