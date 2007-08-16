Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

First Review of Sony's XDR-S3HD Tabletop HD Radio (Verdict: Damn You Knob!)

IMG_1232.jpgSony's embracing HD radio, the digital twin of our existing FM band. And when their first, the cherry-wood XDR-S3HD radio, switches from FM to HD, you can hear the difference in a very positive way through the twin ~3-inch papercone drivers. And the display comes alive with track and artist info. But that knob, oh, it's so evil.

AU: We are SO far behind the game on digital radio it isn't funny. It's like a parallel story to the backward thinking of our digital TV migration... if the owners are happy making money right now off old infrastructure, why should we bother shifting forward? That just costs them money! I'm stewing in my own rage here! -SB

There is no way to scan through radio stations. You have to go to scan mode, which is inside a menu. Or use the knob to tune channels manually. Presets? Yes. But you have to flip through them with by hitting the preset button...and using the knob to flip through them. It's really unsatisfying to have a beautiful radio like this that has a more terrible radio UI than a generic car stereo. $200. Verdict: I don't like the UI. [Sonystyle]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles