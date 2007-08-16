First Review of Sony's XDR-S3HD Tabletop HD Radio (Verdict: Damn You Knob!)

Sony's embracing HD radio, the digital twin of our existing FM band. And when their first, the cherry-wood XDR-S3HD radio, switches from FM to HD, you can hear the difference in a very positive way through the twin ~3-inch papercone drivers. And the display comes alive with track and artist info. But that knob, oh, it's so evil.

AU: We are SO far behind the game on digital radio it isn't funny. It's like a parallel story to the backward thinking of our digital TV migration... if the owners are happy making money right now off old infrastructure, why should we bother shifting forward? That just costs them money! I'm stewing in my own rage here!

There is no way to scan through radio stations. You have to go to scan mode, which is inside a menu. Or use the knob to tune channels manually. Presets? Yes. But you have to flip through them with by hitting the preset button...and using the knob to flip through them. It's really unsatisfying to have a beautiful radio like this that has a more terrible radio UI than a generic car stereo. $200. Verdict: I don't like the UI. [Sonystyle]