One of the quirkier features of iRobot's new 500 series Roomba vacuum bots is the voice recorded tutorial that is built into the device. Here's the robot-guided tour, complete with spinning sidebrush and a blinking blue dirt detector light.
First iRobot Roomba 560 Video
