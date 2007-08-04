The guy on top of that egg is artist Duke Riley. And the egg is in fact a Revolutionary War-era submarine replica made mostly of plywood, fiberglass and lead. And the police is pissed off because they thought he was a terrorist trying to sink the Queen Mary II at Pier 41 in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Maybe with a chisel. Or throwing paint balloons at it, I don't know. [NYT]
Fiberglass Ghetto Sub Intercepted in Brooklyn Harbor Missing Pastrami, Cheddar, Pickles
