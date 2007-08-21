Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Fatman's Mothership - The $9897 Tube Amp

fatman_tube_amplifier.jpgMoving just slightly up from their iTube iPod dock, Fatman's just birthed this Mothership tube amp. The Â£5000 ($9897) amp has 200 watts per channel, vacuum tube preamps, and other crazy stuff that most of us will never need. Oh, and they recommend that you don't use the 128kbps music you download from iTunes as a source for an amp that costs almost ten grand. It'd be like paying for a lady escort and having her go fetch your dry cleaning. Fatman via Shiny Shiny]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles