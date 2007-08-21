Moving just slightly up from their iTube iPod dock, Fatman's just birthed this Mothership tube amp. The Â£5000 ($9897) amp has 200 watts per channel, vacuum tube preamps, and other crazy stuff that most of us will never need. Oh, and they recommend that you don't use the 128kbps music you download from iTunes as a source for an amp that costs almost ten grand. It'd be like paying for a lady escort and having her go fetch your dry cleaning. Fatman via Shiny Shiny]
Fatman's Mothership - The $9897 Tube Amp
