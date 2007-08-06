Buffalo Says its Turbo USB Tech Speeds Data Transfers by 60%

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

buffalo_minianddrive.jpgBuffalo has figured out a way to speed up its USB hard drives with what it's calling Turbo USB, making its MiniStation (pictured above left) and DriveStation USB drives 60% faster than any others on the market. The company says this exclusive Turbo USB tech works equally well on Macs and PCs, and accelerates data transfers by "up to 60% faster than competing products."

Buffalo is shipping its MiniStation with Turbo USB at the end of August, priced at $99.99 for an 80GB drive, $119.99 for 120GB, $149.99 for 160GB, and $219.99 for the 250GB. The DriveStation with Turbo USB will be available in early September, priced at $129.99 for the 320GB drive, $169.99 for 500GB, $339.99 for 750GB, and $499.99 for 1TB.

The company didn't say how it's done, but If these drives can actually deliver that 60% data transfer speedup, this would be a great deal, because these prices are comparable to other drives with the same capacities. [Buffalo]

