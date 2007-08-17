Fancy Ulysse Nardin Watch Gives You the World for $118,000

If you're one of the dozen people in the world who still wears a watch, you might have already been lusting after this Ulysse Nardin Tellurium J. Kepler masterpiece, one of just 99 to be made in the world. It's named after Johannes Kepler, the 14th/15th-century astronomer who was one of the first scientists to document the laws of planetary motion. In its middle, the watch shows you the Earth as seen from the North Pole, or if you live in the southern hemisphere, you can order a model that shows a view of the South Pole. There's a flexible spring that rotates around as the day progresses, showing which half of the earth is in daylight hours. One part of the watch rotates once per year, and another shows you when there will be eclipses of the Sun and the Moon. Made of platinum, this is one spectacular-looking timepiece—too bad it costs $118,000. [Ulysse Nardin, via TFTS]