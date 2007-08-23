Fab28, Smeg's Hippest Retro Refrigerator

After almost a decade of waiting, Smeg's Fab28 fridge is coming to the USA. It comes in all sorts of colors, and has 9.22 cubic feet of space. Available in the UK as a giant Union Jack, what's the betting that if it's a success, the Fab28 will come in a Stars 'n Stripes version? Full specs below.Capacity 9.22 Cu. Ft. Antibacterial interior Interior light 3 adjustable glass shelves 1 bottle storage shelf 1 fixed glass shelf 1 fruit and vegetable container 1 dairy box 2 adjustable covered bins 2 bottle storage bins 4 adjustable bins 2 egg bins 1 ice cube tray Climatic class: T Energy consumption: 305 kWh/ year Voltage: 120 V Current: 10 A Frequency: 60 Hz Dimensions (h x w x d ) 57Â½ x 23â… x 27Â½ inches Gross weight: 181.4 lbs Net weight: 156.5 lbs

There's no word on price as yet, but if it costs around Â£780 in the UK, then it's not exactly going to be cheap. [Smeg USA via Cool Hunting]