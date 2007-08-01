EzKEY Keypad Mouse, for Number Crunchers on the Go

This EzKEY combo mouse and keypad might be just what you're looking for if you're on the road, suddenly need to add a long list of numbers, and your laptop doesn't have a keypad. Just flip up the top as you would open your car's trunk, and there you have a keypad to do some quick number crunching. Flip it down, and it works and feels just like any other mouse. This is a good idea for specific situations, but the shape of the mouse could be a little more ergonomic. To be offered in black or white, EzKEY presented this two-in-one keypad mouse at Taitronics Bangkok 2007, not saying when it would be available or at what price. [Aving]