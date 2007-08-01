This EzKEY combo mouse and keypad might be just what you're looking for if you're on the road, suddenly need to add a long list of numbers, and your laptop doesn't have a keypad. Just flip up the top as you would open your car's trunk, and there you have a keypad to do some quick number crunching. Flip it down, and it works and feels just like any other mouse. This is a good idea for specific situations, but the shape of the mouse could be a little more ergonomic. To be offered in black or white, EzKEY presented this two-in-one keypad mouse at Taitronics Bangkok 2007, not saying when it would be available or at what price. [Aving]
EzKEY Keypad Mouse, for Number Crunchers on the Go
